Pakistan will face neighbors Afghanistan in their second warm-up game ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, 2022. The match is scheduled to be played at the Gabba in Brisbane on October 19, 2022(Wednesday). The PAK vs AFG game has a start time of 09:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 1/HD will provide the live telecast of the match while fans will be provided live stream of the same by Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

PAK vs AFG

