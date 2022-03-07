Pakistan and Australia continue to face each other in the 1st Test at Rawalpindi. The Day 4 of the PAK vs AUS 1st Test will be played on March 07. The day four will have a delayed start due to rains and wet outfield. PTV Sports and Sony Sports will telecast the game on its channels while SonyLIV will provide the live streaming online of PAK vs AUS in India.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)