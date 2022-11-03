Pakistan will take on South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, on Thursday, November 03, 2022. South Africa are undefeated so far in the tournament and will aim to continue their unbeaten run. Meanwhile, Pakistan will also look to win the game to book a place in the semifinals. The match would be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney and it would begin at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the contest on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming Details:

The battles in Group 2️⃣ are getting 🔥 as we proceed towards the business end of ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022! 🇵🇰 or 🇿🇦 - who will claim victory in #PAKvSA? pic.twitter.com/yTS2gCpyQV — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 3, 2022

