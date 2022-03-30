Kolkata Knight Riders would aim to continue their good form in IPL 2022 as they go up against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday, March 30. Star Sports would provide live telecast of this game. Fans can also tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app to watch live streaming of this match.

