In a very important Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match, Rajasthan Royals will be taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday, May 14. The game will begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. Fans can watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada channels. Fans can also watch the free live streaming of this match on the JioCinema app and website. Naba Kamal Bhuyan, 95-Year-Old Sportsman, Recalls Early Days of Cricket in Assam.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Telecast Details

Will @RCBTweets' power-hitting muscle be able to stop a @RajasthanRoyals juggernaut roaring back into form? Don't miss the mid-table mayhem! Tune-in to #RRvRCB at #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 2:30 PM & LIVE action at 3:30 PM | Star Sports Network #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/i36UaIyEAN — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 14, 2023

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming Details

