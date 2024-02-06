Singapore are all set to clash with Japan in the ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2024 on Monday, February 5. The match is being played at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok and it starts at 8:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the Singapore vs Japan live telecast will not be available on any TV channel in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch Singapore vs Japan live streaming online on ACC's Official YouTube channel as well as on the FanCode app and website. ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Tickets Released: Know Details of When to Buy Match Tickets Online for Twenty Over WC Tournament in USA and West Indies.

Singapore vs Japan ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2024 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Get ready for a cricket spectacle as Singapore goes head-to-head with Japan and Thailand locks horns with Maldives tomorrow in the #ACCMensChallengerCup. Watch Singapore vs Japan live at: https://t.co/YMZgIrbJOM Watch Thailand vs Maldives live at: https://t.co/LnLd0QeoCu#ACC pic.twitter.com/HzXWPfSNsq — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) February 5, 2024

