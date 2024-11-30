South Africa are on the cusp of victory when SA vs SL 1st Test Day 4 resumes, with Sri Lanka still needing 413 runs to win, with five wickets in hand. The SA vs SL 1st Test 2024 is being played at Kingsmead in Durban and starts at 01:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans in India can catch live telecast viewing options on Sports 18 SD and HD TV channels for SA vs SL 1st Test Day 4. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch over to JioCinema app and website. Tristan Stubbs Scores His Second Test Century During SA vs SL 1st Test 2024 in Durban; Puts Host in Commanding Position.

SA vs SL 1st Test Day 4 Live

The stage is set ⚔️ A crucial battle awaits as the winner inches closer to the WTC Final 🏃‍♂️ Watch #SAvSL 1st Test, LIVE from 1 PM on #JioCinema & #Sports18 👈#JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/SNRkhyDFoA — JioCinema (@JioCinema) November 27, 2024

