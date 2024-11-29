Right-handed batter Tristan Stubbs smashed his second Test century during the ongoing South Africa vs Sri Lanka first Test of the two-match series. at Kingsmead in Durban. Stubbs' stunning century has put the host in a commanding position in the ongoing Durban Test against the Sri Lanka national cricket team. The 24-year-old youngster reached the milestone in 183 during the second innings of South Africa. Tristan Stubbs also became the first South African batter in six years to record a Test hundred in Durban. Earlier in the Durban Test, Sri Lanka recorded their lowest Test score (42) and also the second-lowest total in the ICC World Test Championship. South Africa's Marco Jansen bagged a seven-wicket haul in the first innings. Temba Bavuma's Thumb Gets Trapped in Helmet Grill During SA vs SL 1st Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

A Star in Making for South Africa

