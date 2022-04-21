Zimbabwe Women take on Uganda Women in the Tri-Series match. The Uganda W vs Zimbabwe W takes place at the Centre for Cricket Development Ground, Windhoek in Namibia. The match takes place at 06:00 PM IST. The UGA W vs ZIM W match won’t be available live on TV. However, UGA W vs ZIM W live streaming online will be available on FanCode.

📡 SPREAD THE WORD: Revised schedule for Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series. Tiny travel delay for Uganda 🇳🇦🇺🇬🇿🇼 Watch the series LIVE on the @CricketNamibia1 Facebook page, WCZ YouTube & FB 🗣️ AOC will be live-tweeting as many games as possible. Watch this space! 📸 @WomensCricZone pic.twitter.com/BFvLB3bzBu — All Over Cricket -- Missing #CWC22 (@AllOverCric) April 19, 2022

