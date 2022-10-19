West Indies would take on Zimbabwe in a Group A encounter at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, October 19. The match, which would be played at the Blundstone Arena, will start at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

West Indies vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)