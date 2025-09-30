The Zimbabwe Women's National Cricket Team will face the UAE (United Arab Emirates) Women's National Cricket Team in the third ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday, September 30. The ZIM-W vs UAE-W 3rd ODI 2025 is set to be played at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo and it will start at 12:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The ZIM-W vs UAE-W 2025 ODI series is levelled 1-1 and both teams will look to give their best in securing a series lead. Unfortunately, fans in India won't have access to the ZIM-W vs UAE-W live telecast in the absence of a broadcast partner. But fans do have an online viewing option as they can watch the ZIM-W vs UAE-W 3rd ODI 2025 live streaming on the Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube channel for free. On Which Channel ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Eight-Nation WODI Cricket Tournament Matches in India?

ZIM-W vs UAE-W, 3rd ODI 2025 Live Streaming Online

