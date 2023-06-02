Afghanistan start the series again Sri Lanka on a positive note as they beat the hosts convincingly by six wickets in the series opener and took 1-0 lead upfront. Afghanistan Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bowl. Despite missing out on Rashid khan, they restricted Sri Lanka to 269. Coming into chase, they had a steady start and once Ibrahim Zadran (98) came onto crease, he stitched a match-winning partnership with Rahmat Shah although missed out on a well deserved century marginally. Mohammad Nabi and Najibullah Zadran took them over the line.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Result

Not the result we hoped for 😔 Afghanistan takes a 1-0 lead in the series with a 6 wicket win over Sri Lanka.#SLvAFG pic.twitter.com/4WrhStbjDy — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 2, 2023

