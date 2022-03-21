Pakistan women got their first points of this ICC Women's World Cup 2022 with an eight-wicket win over West Indies. The match was reduced to 20 overs a side due to rain and West Indies posted 89/7, batting first. Pakistan in response, chased down the total with seven balls and eight wickets remaining. This was also their first World Cup win after an 18-match losing streak.

Pakistan register their first #CWC22 win 👏 pic.twitter.com/PrWzWlpMk9 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 21, 2022

