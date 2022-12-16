Indian team have made a steady start to their second innings at IND vs BAN 1st test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Coming to the day, Bangladesh were 133-8. India picked up Bangladesh's last two wickets for only 17 runs and decided to not enforce follow on. Indian openers, Subman Gill (15*) & KL Rahul (20*) gave India a decent start. India are currently at 36-0 after 15 overs and the lead has been stretched to 290. India will look bat out the whole day and give Bangladesh a huge target. How to Watch IND vs BAN 1st Test 2022 Day 3 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of India vs Bangladesh Cricket Match on DD Sports With Time in IST.

India Solidify Their Position

Day 3️⃣, Lunch 🍽️ Team India into a strong position 💪 After bundling Bangladesh for just 150, Gill and Rahul put up 36/0 to extend the 254-run lead ✅#BANvIND #SonySportsNetwork — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 16, 2022

