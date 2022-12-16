The third day of India vs Bangladesh 1st test will be played today, December 16. The match is set to restart at 9.00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. India are currently in the driving seat. After winning the toss, Rahul Dravid's side decided to bat first and put a mammoth 404 runs on the board. In reply, Bangladesh have been reduced to 132-8. Day 3 of 1st test between India and Bangladesh will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports Network. DD Free Dish Users can enjoy the live telecast of the match on DD Sports. You can also watch the live streaming on the Sony Liv app and website. IND vs BAN 1st Test 2022 Day 2 Stumps: Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj Star, Bangladesh 133/8 at Close of Play.

DD Sports to Live Telecast India vs Bangladesh Test

Catch all the LIVE action on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish) #BANvIND https://t.co/ETbb88IT6s — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 13, 2022

