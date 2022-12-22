Openers Shubman Gill and KL Rahul took India to 19/0 after Bangladesh were bundled out for just 227 as bad light put an end to play on Day 1 of this second Test on Thursday, December 22. Bangladesh lost their last five wickets in a heap while adding just 14 runs to their total. Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin were India's best bowlers with four wickets apiece while for Bangladesh, Mominul Haque was the star performer with 84 runs. India now trail by 208 runs and will hope to extend their opening stand on the second day. IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022: Jaydev Unadkat Bags Maiden Test Wicket After 12 Years of Debut.

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 1 Stumps:

