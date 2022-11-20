Sanju Samson has once again failed to get a chance to play for the national side, as he was left out of the squad for India’s second T20I against New Zealand. The wicket-keeper batsman deserves to be in the team instead of Rishabh Pant. Pant was dismissed earlier in the match just taking six runs from 13 deliveries. The fans were seen cheering for Samson from the stands during the match at the Bay Oval on Sunday.

See reactions:

We lost a diomond (Sanju Samson ) in search of gold ( Rishab pant ) 👀#SanjuSamson #BCCI #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/49iLTTw1sr

— Shahid chouhan (@shahid_022__) November 20, 2022

Biggest achievement of lunt is being compared to Sanju Samson #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/uBkF0MQfdP — Sanju popa (@Mr_jeet96) November 20, 2022

Sanju Samson still didn't get to play. Bhuvaneshwar continues to get games even after being slammed in Asia Cup and World Cup. No Umran Malik either. — Tarique Anwer (@tanwer_m) November 20, 2022

Hooda has been selected on the bases of just 1 💯 against 🇮🇪 Rishabh Pant selected even after failed in 64 matches Whereas Sanju Samson has been scoring consistent runs whenever he got the opportunity in 2022 still not included in X1. Shame on #BCCI #SanjuSamson #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/f7tegpkPEu — Roshmi 🏏 (@CricGalRoshmi) November 20, 2022

Honestly want Newzealand to win today and I will be glad if Indian top-order and middle-order wickets collapse. Dirty politics from @BCCI even after the world cup lesson. We feel for you Sanju Samson 💔#SanjuSamson #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/1F5Arh9hwD — R O M E O (@romeyo369) November 20, 2022

#SanjuSamson fan ❤️ are everywhere 💫. Simon :- What u like about Sanju samson ? Fan :- The way he bats 😇 #NZVSIND #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/Gm7BSaBvEX — Dhriti banerjee (@dhriti908) November 20, 2022

