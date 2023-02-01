Hardik Pandya has won the toss and India will bat first in this third and final T20I of the series against New Zealand on Wednesday, February 1. Umran Malik has been brought into the side in place of Yuzvendra Chahal. For New Zealand, Jacob Duffy has made way for Ben Lister. The series is tied 1-1. Suryakumar Yadav Achieves New Career-High Rating in Latest ICC T20I Rankings.

See Toss Report:

#TeamIndia have won the toss and elect to bat first in the series decider match. A look at our Playing XI for the game. Live - https://t.co/1uCKYafzzD #INDvNZ @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/BbOibgv0kG — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2023

Check Playing XI of Both Sides:

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

