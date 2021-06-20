The left-handed opener put New Zealand on top with a third consecutive 50+ score in as many games. Earlier, he had become the sixth batsman to score a double hundred on Test debut with a magnificent 200 against England.

Check ICC's tweet

3⃣Test Innings 1⃣ Hundred 2⃣ Fifties* 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 All away from home Test cricket is easy for Devon Conway 🤷‍♂️#WTCFinal — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)