Sessions on Day 3 have been extended to compensate for the time lost on Day 2 which was washed out without a ball being bowled due to persistent rains. Check the updated times below.

A very good morning here in Centurion 😃 It's bright and sunny ☀️☀️ Updated Playing times for Day 3 👇🏻 1st session: 10:00 - 12:00 2nd session: 12:40 - 15:10 3rd session: 15:30 - 17:30 Overs for the day - 98 overs **All listed timings in SAST#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/fV49ITWx8c — BCCI (@BCCI) December 28, 2021

