Australia Women continue their dominant run against India as they thrash India in the 1st T20I at Mumbai and goes 1-0 up in the five-match series. After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Australia Women allowed India to get a good start but then chipped in regular wickets in the middle. At the back end of the innings Richa Ghosh (20-ball 36) and Deepti Sharma (15-ball 36) took India to a competitive total of 172/5 in their allotted 20 overs under good batting conditions. Australia went off to a flier during the chase as their first wicket went down at 73. Beth Mooney took over from there as she scored a whirlwind 57-ball 89 to assure the win for Australia Women ending up with 173/1 with 11 balls remaining. India vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI 2022, Chattogram Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium

India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20 2022 Result Details:

Australia win the first #INDvAUS T20I.#TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the second match of the series. 👍 👍 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/bJbnxaQzAr pic.twitter.com/ZsIyNiHmNh — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 9, 2022

