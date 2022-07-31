Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof won the toss and her side will bat first in the important Group A clash at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday, July 31. They would miss the in-form Nida Dar, who is out with a concussion. Kainaz Imtiaz replaces her. For India, there are two changes as well, which were made based on the conditions.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali(w), Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof(c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin

