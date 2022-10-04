India Women defeated United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 104 runs in the Women's Asia Cup 2022. Chasing 179, UAE-W were restricted on 74/4 in 20 overs. With this win, India move to top of Women's Asia Cup 2022 points table.

🇮🇳🏏 THUMPING VICTORY! It's 3 wins out of 3 games for us in the Women's Asia Cup. 👉 We take on Pakistan next on Friday! 📸 BCCI • #INDvUAE #WomensAsiaCup #AsiaCup2022 #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/bPO1J6S23a — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) October 4, 2022

