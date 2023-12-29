India have lost two points in the World Test Championship 2023-25 (WTC) and also fined after maintaining a slow over-rate in the first Test against South Africa. The Rohit Sharma-led side suffered a massive defeat by an innings and 32 runs. And if things could not get worse, the ICC found that India were two overs short and hence these sanctions. Along with the loss of points, India were fined 10% of their match fee. India take on South Africa in the second and last Test match of the two-match series, starting January 3. South Africa Beat India by an Innings And 32 Runs in 1st Test at Centurion, Kagiso Rabada, Dean Elgar Shine to Give Hosts 1-0 Lead in Series.

India Fined, Lose Two WTC Points

🚨 JUST IN: India have been penalised for slow over rate during the first #WTC25 Test against South Africa. Details ⬇️https://t.co/dSqixki92Z — ICC (@ICC) December 29, 2023

