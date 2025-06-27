The India U-19 cricket team thrashed the England U-19 cricket team by six wickets in the first Youth ODI of the five-match series at the County Ground, Hove, on Friday, June 27. Batting first, England U19 were bundled out for just 174 runs in 42.2 overs. Isaac Mohammed (42) and Rocky Flintoff's fighting 56 helped the hosts to cross over the 170-run mark. With the ball, Kanishk Chouhan bagged a three-wicket haul. Henil Patel, RS Ambrish and Mohamed Enaan took two wickets apiece. While chasing 175 runs, opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi played a blistering knock of 48 off 19 deliveries, including eight boundaries. Wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu remained unbeaten on 45 runs as Boys in Blue secured a dominating win. Who is Harvansh Pangalia? Know All About Truck Driver's Son and India U-19 Cricketer Who Slammed 52-Ball Century While Batting At 9 Against England Young Lions.

India U19 Beat England U19 by Six Wickets

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)