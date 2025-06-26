India U-19 rising cricketer Harvansh Pangalia smashed a blistering century in a warm-up match against the England Young Lions cricket team in Loughborough. Harvansh Pangalia walked into the bat when India U-19 were in a precarious position, 251/7, and joined RS Ambrish at the crease. The rising duo stitched a valuable 126-run partnership. RS Ambrish made 72 off 47 balls before being dismissed. However, Harvansh Pangalia took all the headlines with his positive approach. Jofra Archer Returns After Four Years in Tests As England Announces Squad for IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 in Edgbaston.

The batter unleashed his beast mode and smashed back-to-back sixes in the 48th over off Manny Lumsden. The next over saw Harvansh Pangalia hitting another towering six to Matthew Firbank. The fireworks didn't stop as Harvansh Pangalia hammered Manny Lumsden for a four, followed by three huge sixes to bring up his fantastic century off just 52 balls. His second fifty came at the blistering speed of just 18 deliveries. Harvansh Pangalia's unbeaten 103 runs helped India U-19 post a mammoth 442/9 in 50 overs. While defending 443 runs, India U-19 bundled out England Young Lions for 211 runs and secured a mammoth 231-run victory.

Who is Harvansh Pangalia?

Harvansh Pangalia was born on November 3, 2006.

The 18-year-old youngster is a wicketkeeper-batter.

Apart from the India U-19s, the rising cricketer has also represented the Saurashtra U-19 cricket team.

The wicketkeeper-batter hails from Gandhidham, a small town in Gujarat's Rann of Kutch.

While growing up, Harvansh saw his father, Damandeep Singh, and uncle, Kunwarajeet Singh, playing cricket in their town. Interestingly, his father and uncle were wicketkeepers. Harshit Rana Released From Team India’s Squad Ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 in Birmingham: Report.

Currently, Harvansh's family is settled in Canada. His father drives a truck in Brampton. The 18-year-old lives with his mother in India.

The youngster had previously made 117 runs against Australia in a youth Test last October.

The 18-year-old Harvansh Pangalia has shown potential with his fearless and positive attitude during the recent game between India U19 and England Young Lions. The wicketkeeper-batter also showed how he can adapt situation and bail his team out of danger. It is just a start for Harvansh Pangalia, but he has shown glimpses of becoming the next rising star in Indian cricket.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2025 06:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).