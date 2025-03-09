India and New Zealand take on each other in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on March 9. Both the teams have had some great matches so far in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and now stand just one win away from lifting the title. Ahead of the IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, famous astrologer has shared his prediction for the winner. In a post on 'X', formerly Twitter, he wrote that India are likely to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. Having said that, he also stated that this might turn out to be India's toughest match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 yet. IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Dubai.

Astrologer Sumit Bajaj Makes IND vs NZ Prediction

India is likely to lift the Champions Trophy under the leadership of Captain Rohit Sharma. Lets cheer & pray for India ! However, this may be one of the toughest match India plays in the CT.#indvsnzfinal #INDvsNZ #ChampionsTrophyFinal — Sumit Bajaj (Astrologer) (@astrosumitbajaj) March 8, 2025

