IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is on the line when India take on New Zealand in the final, at the Dubai International Stadium. Both these teams have navigated past the group stage as well as the semi-finals in some style and find themselves just one win away from winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Dubai International Stadium will host the India vs New Zealand match and it starts at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to make their IND vs NZ fantasy team can read below to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of the India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team final. India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About IND vs NZ CT Cricket Match in Dubai.

The India national cricket team have had a 100% record in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, winning all their matches so far. New Zealand on the other hand, suffered their only defeat in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 which came against India in a Group A encounter on March 2. Varun Chakaravarthy made the difference with a five-wicket haul last time. Will history repeat itself or would New Zealand secure a win this time? IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Top Five Players To Watch Out in Finals India vs New Zealand Summit Clash.

IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: KL Rahul (IND), Tom Latham (NZ)

Batters: Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Kane Williamson (NZ)

All-Rounders: Axar Patel (IND), Glenn Phillips (NZ)

Bowlers: Matt Henry (NZ), Mohammed Shami (IND) and Varun Chakaravarthy (IND)

IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

IND vs NZ Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Virat Kohli (c), Rachin Ravindra (vc)

IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final Dream11 Team Prediction Line-Up

KL Rahul (IND), Tom Latham (NZ), Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Kane Williamson (NZ), Axar Patel (IND), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Matt Henry (NZ), Mohammed Shami (IND) and Varun Chakaravarthy (IND)

