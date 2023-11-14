India and New Zealand are set to face-off in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Ahead of the India vs New Zealand semi final, Astrologer Sumit Bajaj has picked Men in Blue to win the all-important contest. For the uninitiated, Bajaj has accurately predicted some of the match results of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The astrologer also suggested that chasing maybe better option for India. IND vs NZ Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal Clash, Here Are Results of Last Five India vs New Zealand Matches.

India vs New Zealand Semi Final Prediction

India should win in an all Important Semi Final Knockout match against New Zealand at Mumbai First 39 mins of the innings is imp for quick wickets & astrological combination suggests chasing may be better ! Some more pointers to follow. #IndVsNZ #NZvsIND #CWC23SemiFinal — Sumit Bajaj (Astrologer) (@astrosumitbajaj) November 14, 2023

