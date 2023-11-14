India takes on New Zealand in the first semi final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The India vs New Zealand semi final takes place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Men in Blue come into the match unbeaten in the last nine matches at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and finished as table toppers after the first round. New Zealand, on the other hand, won five and lost four as they finished fourth on the team standings. Interestingly, these two teams met in the semi final of 2019 World Cup as well and the Kiwis emerged victorious. Meanwhile, team India will be hoping to cross the hurdle this time and enter the final. What Happens if IND vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal is Washed Out Due to Rain in Mumbai? Will There be Reserve Day?

The two teams have played some close contests over the years and safe to say there isn’t much that separates them. However, if the last five ODIs between these two teams are considered then India hands down dominates the face-off. India have managed to win the last four out of five ODIs matches against New Zealand, including the most recent earlier in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Dharamsala which India won. India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal, Mumbai Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Wankhede Stadium.

IND vs NZ Head-to-Head Record in ODIs

Matches India Won New Zealand Won Tie No Result 117 59 50 1 07

IND vs NZ Head-to-Head Record in World Cups

Matches India Won New Zealand Won 9 5 4

Last Five IND vs NZ Match Results

Winner Date India won by four wickets October 22, 2023 India won by 90 runs January 24, 2023 India won by eight wickets January 21, 2023 India won by 12 runs January 18, 2023 No result due to rain November 30, 2022

The upcoming India vs New Zealand semi final will be the tenth match between these two sides at the World Cup. While New Zealand have managed to dominate India in the knockouts but this time we might the Men in Blue cross the line, given the kind of performance they have dished out in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 thus far.

