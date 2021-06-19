The former Australian spinner was upset with New Zealand not picking any spinner in their playing XI. New Zealand opted to go ahead with an all-pace attack in their World Test Championship final against India at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. India meanwhile, have picked two spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Check Shane Warne's tweet

Very disappointed in Nz not playing a spinner in the #ICCWorldTestChampionship as this wicket is going to spin big with huge foot marks developing already. Remember if it seems it will spin. India make anything more than 275/300 ! The match is over unless weather comes in ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 19, 2021

