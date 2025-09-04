The Sony Sports Network have posted a poster from their official social media handles for the high-voltage India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 fixture, scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE on Sunday, September 14, starting at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In the poster, the Sony Sports Network (the official broadcasting partners) has termed the Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2025 match as "Asia's Ultimate Showdown". The Sony Sports Network have disclosed the live streaming and live telecast viewing options of the much-talked-about game. It has been announced that the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 live telecast viewing options will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu), and Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels. Live streaming viewing options of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Tickets: How To Buy IND vs PAK T20I Cricket Match Tickets Online.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

Nothing bigger. Nothing better. 🔥 Watch the ultimate rivalry unfold in the #ACCMensAsiaCup2025, on Sept 14, 7 PM onwards, on Sony Sports Network & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/xDByhpc8zv — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 4, 2025

