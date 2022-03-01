The BCCI has reportedly allowed a crowd capacity of 50% for Virat Kohli's 100th Test match at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali from March 4. Kohli is all set to compete in his 100th match for India in whites when the Rohit Sharma-led takes on Sri Lanka in the first game of the two-match series.

It's official: 50 per cent crowd allowed for Mohali Test which will be Virat Kohli's 100th Test. @BCCI has asked PCA to immediately go ahead with arrangements. #100thtest #viratkholi — Arani Basu (@AraniBasuTOI) March 1, 2022

