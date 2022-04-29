Kagiso Rabada took four wickets as Punjab Kings restricted Lucknow Super Giants to 153/8 in the first innings. The Proteas paceman got the big wickets of KL Rahul, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya and tail-ender Dusmantha Chameera. Lucknow rebuilt well after losing their skipper early but a batting collapse saw them fall from 98/2 at one stage to 126/7. Quinton de Kock was their top scorer with 46 runs.

