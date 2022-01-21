Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auctions, Team Lucknow has selected three players in their squad. The team has picked KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

A fierce leader ✅ An explosive all-rounder ✅ A smart spinner ✅@TeamLucknowIPL is checking all the right boxes already! Which one of the picks is your favourite? Tell us 👇 pic.twitter.com/AAm6314q57 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)