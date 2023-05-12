Rajasthan Royals registered a very important nine-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in their latest Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match in Eden Gardens, Kolkata. RR batter Yashasvi Jaiswal played a fantastic innings and scored an unbeaten 98. Yashasvi (575) is now only one run behind the Faf du Plessis in the IPL 2023 top scorers list. The RCB captain has scored 576 runs in 11 matches and is leading the Orange Cap race. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals bowler Yuzvendra Chahal picked up 4 wickets in the KKR match. With this performance, Chahal (21) is now at the pole position in the Purple Cap race. Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker in IPL History, Surpasses Dwayne Bravo on Most Wickets in Indian Premier League List.

Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes IPL 2023 Purple Cap Holder

On repeat. 🔁 (Open for a surprise 😂) pic.twitter.com/qNWvJqN1v9 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 11, 2023

