Right-arm speedster Prasidh Krishna bagged the Purple Cap award during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The Gujarat Titans pacer showcased his class with the ball, claiming 25 wickets in 15 matches. The star speedster had a brilliant bowling average of 19.52. Prasidh Krishna also claimed one four-wicket haul during the IPL 2025 edition.

Prasidh Krishna Wins IPL 2025 Purple Cap

