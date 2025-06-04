Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the IPL 2025 title by beating Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It is their first title in 18 years of IPL. Virat Kohli, who has been with them since the start, broke down in tears as their win was ensured and celebrated alongside former RCB teammate AB de Villiers, who was present at the sidelines as a guest. The crowd also chanted 'ABD, ABD' where Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma joined in as well. 'This is the Team That I Am Gonna Play For..' Virat Kohli Reflects On His Journey With RCB After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win First Indian Premier League Title Beating PBKS in IPL 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Celebrates With AB de Villiers

KOHLI CELEBRATING WITH ABD 🐐🤍🥹 pic.twitter.com/ztWyjibbLw — s (@_Lazy_being) June 3, 2025

Anushka Sharma Joins Chant Of 'ABD, ABD'

Anushka chanting ABD...ABD with the crowd. How can anyone hate her, she is so good ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5kKahzmMwP — Yashvi (@BreatheKohli) June 3, 2025

