'Champak', the IPL 2025 robot dog, has become a major attraction of the competition and its interactions and movements have entertained fans so far. And it continued to do so when it performed a 'Namaste' gesture for Rahul Dravid at the Eden Gardens, prior to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2025 match, on May 4. In a video shared by Rajasthan Royals on social media, the robot dog is seen sitting on its two legs before RR head coach Rahul Dravid and folding its hands to perform the gesture, traditionally used to welcome people, as per Indian culture. The video of this went viral. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals lost a close game against KKR, going down by just one run. Children's Magazine 'Champak' Files Lawsuit Against BCCI, Drags Cricket Board to Court As Latter Uses Same Name For IPL 2025 Special Robotic Dog.

IPL 2025 Robot Dog Performs 'Namaste' to Rahul Dravid

When Dravid met Technologia... 😂💗 pic.twitter.com/DmBeFlylX8 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 5, 2025

