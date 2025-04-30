New Delhi [India], April 30: A legal battle has begun in Delhi High Court over the name "Champak," given to the robotic dog introduced in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The publisher of the children's magazine Champak, Delhi Press Patra Prakashan, has filed a lawsuit against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), claiming trademark infringement. IPL 2025 Robot Dog Name: Roving Robo-Dog Named ‘Champak’ Based on Fan Votes.

The Delhi High Court's bench of Justice Saurabh Banerjee has issued a notice regarding the case, with the next hearing scheduled for July 9. However, the court declined to grant immediate relief to the magazine's publishers.

The robotic dog camera, developed by wTVision in collaboration with Omnicam and BCCI, was introduced to enhance match broadcasting. Champak magazine's representatives argue that BCCI's use of the name unfairly benefits them in a commercial setting. The judge asked for clear proof of this claim, rather than just arguments.

BCCI's lawyer, Senior Advocate J Sai Deepak, defended the name, stating that "Champak" is a flower's name and is used by other brands and characters, not just the magazine. He also pointed out that media reports linked the robotic dog to characters from "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah."

The court acknowledged the dispute but stated that it was too early to decide on an injunction. The matter will be heard again on July 9, as both sides prepare to present stronger arguments.

