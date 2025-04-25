Travis Head funny memes went viral on social media after the Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman fell for just 19 runs during the CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match on April 25. Regarded as one of the most destructive batsmen in the game, Travis Head has had a quiet season as per his standards and against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk, he managed just 19 runs and his innings was cut short by Anshul Kamboj, who deceived the southpaw with the ball hitting his off-stump. Travis Head was introduced as the Impact Player and although he struck four boundaries, he failed to convert his innings into a big score. Watch Kamindu Mendis’ Spectacular Diving Catch To Dismiss Dewald Brevis During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (Video Inside).

Watch Travis Head's Dismissal:

TOP OF OFF STUMP! 🔥🎯#AnshulKamboj delivers a peach to knock over #TravisHead! That’s a massive breakthrough for #CSK! Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/uCvJbWdEiC #IPLonJioStar 👉 #CSKvSRH | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/JOVHIRPUFt — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 25, 2025

Travis Head This IPL

Haha

Abhishek Sharma & Travis Head as openers for SRH this season#CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/sjH5wVV6VN — Krundi (@Krundi_in) April 25, 2025

Funny

Kamboj bowling same line and length consistently to get bowled travis head is cinema pic.twitter.com/yS3gt2JrS7 — TEMPER🌡️ (@Bhaskartweets_) April 25, 2025

'Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma to Kavya Maran'

Travis Head & Abhishek Sharma to Kavya Maran 😂😂#CSKvsSRH pic.twitter.com/IwuhUKSeBw — memer manish (@memer_manis) April 25, 2025

Anshul Kamboj After Dismissing Travis Head

Anshul Kamboj Today vs Travis Head

Anshul Kamboj when travis head in strike pic.twitter.com/J3wSGgLPje — బన్నీ :) (@bunnygaduu) April 25, 2025

