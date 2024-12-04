The India Under-19 cricket team is all set to take on the United Arab Emirates Under-19 cricket team in the ongoing ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 on December 4. The IND U19 vs UAE U19 match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium and will begin at 10:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2024, meaning fans in India won't be able to get live telecast viewing options on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and other DTT avenues. India Under-19 vs United Arab Emirates Under-19 Live Score Updates of ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024: Check Playing XIs As UAE Opts To Bat.

IND U19 vs UAE U19 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024

Get ready for 𝕕𝕠𝕦𝕓𝕝𝕖 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕒𝕔𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟 as Pakistan U19 takes on Japan U19, and India U19 faces UAE U19! Who will dominate and who will surprise in this thrilling day of cricket?#ACC #ACCMensU19AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/jjpKat6O2f— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 3, 2024

