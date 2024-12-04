India Under-19 Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates Under-19 Cricket Team Live Score Updates: A high-stakes ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 match is on the cards as Mohammad Amaan-led India U19 cricket team is all set to lock horns with the United Arab Emirates U19 cricket team in a battle to secure the semi-final spot. Both IND U19 and UAE U19 have a couple of points as they have been able to win a match each in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024. India U19 lost their opening match of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 to Pakistan U19 who have already sealed a spot for the next stage. India vs United Arab Emirates, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND U19 vs UAE U19 Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?

India U19 cricket team made a comeback after defeating the Japan U19 cricket team by 211 runs in their second ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 match. After an underwhelming performance in their first ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 match, India came back stronger with their team effort in the second match. Mohammad Amaan led from the front as he scored 122 runs in 118 balls and was not out. Kartikeya KP and Ayush Mhatre scored a half-century each. Chetan Sharma, Hardik Raj and Karthikeya KP scalped two wickets each. Yudhajit Guha settled for a single wicket.

UAE U19 cricket team started off their ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 campaign with a blast as they won their initial game against Japan by 273 runs. UAE U19 could've sealed a spot in the semi-final, but the Pakistan U19 cricket team did not let that happen. Pakistan U19 defeated UAE U19 by 69 runs and qualified for the next stage. This is going to be the final chance for India U19 and as well as UAE U19 to seal the semi-final spot in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024. India U19 Cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi Reveals He Idolises West Indies Legend Brian Lara (Watch Video).

India U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 Squads:

India U19 Cricket Team: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohd. Amaan (c), Kiran Chormale (vc), Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia (wk), Anurag Kawde (wk), Hardik Raj, Md. Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, and Nikhil Kumar

UAE U19 Cricket Team: Karan Dhiman, Ali Asgar, Aayan Afzal Khan (c), Ethan D'Souza, Noorullah Ayobi, Akshat Rai, Yayin Rai, Mudit Agarwal (wk), Uddish Suri, Muhammad Rayan, Aryan Saxena, Faisur Rahman, Harsh Desai, Abdulla Tarique, Rachit Ghosh