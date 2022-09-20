Pakistan will play host to England in the first T20I clash on September 20 (Tuesday) at National Stadium in Karachi. The cricket clash is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). PTV Sports will televise the match live on TV in Pakistan. Fans can avail the online live streaming of the match on Tapmad app. Pakistan vs England 1st T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of PAK vs ENG Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST

PAK vs ENG T20I Series Live on PTV Sports:

Pakistan vs England - T20I series 2022 September 20th to 2nd October 2022 Live on PTV Sports#PAKvsEng pic.twitter.com/MRcGNMxevg — PTV Sports (@PTVSp0rts) September 12, 2022

