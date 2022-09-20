England tour Pakistan after a gap of seventeen years which is wonderful news for cricket in general in Pakistan which has struggled with international boycotts due to security issues. The series is also different in the way that England will be playing seven T20 games on the tour, a very unlikely event in a jam-packed cricket schedule. It comes at an opportune time for both sides with the T20 World Cup in Australia on the horizon. Both sides can test their combinations as they gear up for the real test down under. The first game takes place at the iconic National Stadium in Karachi which is a batting paradise. Pakistan versus England will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 8:00 PM IST. Pakistan vs England 1st T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Head to Head Records, Key Battles and Other Things You Need to Know About PAK vs ENG Cricket Match in Karachi.

Fakhar Zaman is out injured and he will be replaced in the team by Shan Masood. Babar Azam had a torrid time in the Asia Cup where he could not score in double figures let alone big runs and that will need to change quickly. Shadab Khan is a talismanic all-rounder in this side and is one of the first name on the team sheets. Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain along with Naseem Shah will form the pace battery that can trouble England.

Moeen Ali will lead the England side and it will be a momentous occasion for the English all-rounder who has his ancestral roots in the country he plays against. Jos Butler, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood will join the national team later in the series which opens up the opportunity for Phil Salt and Harry Brook. Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali could be the game changer for the visitors with their spin attack.

Pakistan vs England, 1st T20I 2022 Schedule and Match Timings

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I match will be played on September 20, 2022 (Tuesday) onwards. The game will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi and it is scheduled to begin at 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs England, 1st T20I 2022 in India?

In India, Sony Pictures Sports Network will provide the live telecast of the Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka. So, PAK vs ENG 1st T20I will be telecasted live on Sony Sports SD/HD channels. In Pakistan, the clash will be televised on PTV Sports.

Pakistan vs England, 1st T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online

In India, fans can catch the Pakistan vs England, 1st T20I 2022 match on online platforms as well. Sony’s OTT SonyLIV will provide the live streaming online of PAK vs ENG clash. It will be a high-scoring game and the side chasing could very well end up on the winning side.

