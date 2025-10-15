Rain continues to be spoilsport in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 as England Women vs Pakistan Women league stage match gets washed off due to rain. This is the third match in Colombo that has been washed off due to rain and the second consecutive in two days. Both teams share a point each. It looked like the match will happen when match resumed after the first rain break and the match was curtailed to 31 overs each. England Women batted first and scored 133/9, Pakistan were 34/0 in 6.4 overs. Pakistan were in a dominant position to win the game but rain interfered once again and this time, the match could not be restarted. Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match Gets Washed-Out Due to Persistent Rain; Teams Share Points.

England Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match Gets Called-Off Due to Rain

Match abandoned in Colombo ☔️ Off to Indore we go. pic.twitter.com/6JLS8pWeX4 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 15, 2025

