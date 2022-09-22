Pakistan will be facing England in the 2nd T20I of the seven-match series on Thursday, September 22. The match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi and is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). PTV Sports will televise the match live on TV in Pakistan. Fans can also watch online live streaming of the match on the Tapmad app. Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of PAK vs ENG Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST

PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I 2022 on PTV Sports:

We are proud to announce our star panelists and experienced host for the upcoming #PAKvENG T20i series. Watch #GameOnHai with @iRashidLatif68 and @WahabViki hosted by @ImSikandarB only on PTV-Sports HD! pic.twitter.com/8upRci0dvc — PTV Sports (@PTVSp0rts) September 17, 2022

