England won the opening T20I game of their seven-match series against Pakistan which would have given the visitors a lift. Pakistan are a side that do not play much international cricket at home and their capitulation under pressure was a factor in the loss. The Karachi leg of the tour will now shift focus on the second game where another setback will put the Men in Green in danger of loss of complete momentum. England are missing a few stars but that did not deter them from producing a clinical display. They will be a confident lot heading into the second match. PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I Cricket Match in Karachi.

Mohammad Rizwan has been the most consistent performer for Pakistan with the bat in recent times. Despite him not being fully fit, the wicket-keeper continues to play games and it will be interesting to see how he is used by the management ahead of the World Cup. Babar Azam got some runs under his belt but failed to kick on and get a big score. His failures often end up preventing Pakistan from getting a match winning total. The bowling will need improvement as it was flat to say the least.

Richard Gleeson might not feature in the second game due to a back discomfort. Alex Hales scored a half century and he alongside Harry Brook played the crucial innings to get England over the line. Olly Stone will come into the playing eleven in place of Richard Gleeson with skipper Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali leading the spin attack.

Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I 2022 Schedule and Match Timings

Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I match will be played on September 22, 2022 (Thursday). The game will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi and it is scheduled to begin at 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and 07:30 PM local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I 2022 in India?

In India, Sony Pictures Sports Network will provide the live telecast of the England tour of Pakistan. So, PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I will be telecasted live on Sony SIX/HD channels. In Pakistan, the PAK vs ENG clash will be televised on PTV Sports.

Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online

In India, fans can catch the Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I 2022 match on online platforms as well. Sony’s OTT SonyLIV will provide the live streaming online of PAK vs ENG clash. It will not be easy for Pakistan to bounce back in the second match and the visitors are likely to win their second game on the bounce.

