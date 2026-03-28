Sunrisers Hyderabad’s stand-in captain Ishan Kishan reached the 3,000-run milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the 2026 season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Batting at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the explosive left-hander achieved the feat early in his innings. Entering the match requiring just two runs, Kishan reached the mark with a composed single in the opening overs. This achievement follows a prolific international summer where he played a pivotal role in India’s T20 World Cup triumph. IN 120 IPL matches, Kishan has 3,004 runs, with one hundred and 17 half-centuries. Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Live Score Updates, IPL 2026 Match 1.

Milestone For Ishan Kishan

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