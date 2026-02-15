Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan delivered a masterclass in aggressive batting, smashing his ninth T20I half-century during the IND vs PAK ICC T20 World Cup 2026 group match against Pakistan at Colombo. Following the early dismissal of Abhishek Sharma, Kishan launched a blistering counter-attack at the R. Premadasa Stadium. He reached his fifty in just 27 deliveries, striking seven fours and two sixes. This is Kishan's second consecutive T20 World half-century, having already scored 61 against Namibia. Abhishek Sharma Funny Memes Go Viral After Number 1 T20I Batter Falls For Duck in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

Ishan Kishan Slams Fifty in 27 Balls

